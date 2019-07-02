Tennis pro Serena Williams is sticking to her guns! Even though she’s incredibly happy that best friend Meghan Markle recently welcomed her first baby into the world on May 6, she’s decided to save all of her parenting advice for the Duchess of Sussex until her baby boy, Archie, gets older.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” the mom of one recently told the BBC about why she hasn’t told Meghan anything about being a mother. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”

So far, Meghan, 37, has been loving her new life as a mom and since Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are proud parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Alexis, the 37-year-old athlete likely knows exactly what to tell Meghan when the time is right.

“Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves,” she explained to E! News a month before Archie was born. “My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not,’” Serena continued. “She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips,’ because, yes, I had all of those high expectations.”

Even though Meghan will have to wait a while before she receives any parenting advice from her bestie, Serena is still “sure” Meghan will “be the best mom” to her son. “Meghan is enjoying days at home with Archie and is very much focused on family,” a source previously revealed to Us Weekly. “We all expected her to be thinking about work, but her life revolves around Archie at the moment.”

If you ask us, Meghan doesn’t need any parenting advice because she’s been raising Archie just fine!