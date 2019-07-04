Best friends forever! Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during day four of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 4. The Duchess of Sussex took a break from her maternity leave to support her good friend Serena Williams.

Meghan, 37, was spotted clapping and cheering as the tennis superstar, also 37, competed against Slovakia’s Kaja Juvan during their women’s singles second round match. The new mom — who welcomed baby Archie Harrison with husband Prince Harry on May 6 — looked happier than ever while sitting in the stands alongside friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis.

Prior to the sporting event, which runs from July 1 to July 14, a source teased that the former Suits actress would most likely make an appearance. “She’s very much looking forward to attending,” the royal insider dished to Us Weekly in mid-June. We’re so glad she was able to make it!

Scroll down below to see pics from Meg’s outing at day four of the 2019 Wimbledon!