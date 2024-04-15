Prince Harry ‘Loves Parenthood’ With Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s greatest role is being the dad of his two kids, Archie and Lilibet, whom he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle! Even his friends have noticed just how much he loves parenthood.

“Prince Harry is doing very well, and I admire how he has fully embraced fatherhood over the past couple of years,” Harry’s friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras told People at the Polo Challenge charity match on April 12.

He went on to say that Harry, 39, “loves being a dad” to Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, and “loves parenthood.”

Of course, Harry has also made some rare comments of his own about raising his two kids with Meghan, 42.

“The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” the Spare author said during an appearance on Good Morning America in February. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Harry and Meghan have been raising their kids in their stunning Montecito, California, home, but there has been some chatter that the royal dad would like to move back to the U.K.

“He’s planning to move his family back to England,” a source told Life & Style in March. “When he told Meghan, she was beyond shocked. She can’t believe he’s even considering it!”

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

The Archewell Productions founders stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and left the U.K. amid tension with his brother, Prince William. Harry returned to England in February after it was publicly announced that his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

“He wants to help out,” an insider told the outlet. “Harry apologized to William for all the drama he’s caused, and ever since then, they’ve been in contact a lot more. William has even been encouraging Harry to come back home, too.”

Since his visit with his father, Harry’s sister-in-law Princess Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in a March 22 video shared by Kensington Palace.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times of London reported. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”