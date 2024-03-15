Prince Harry Shares a Rare Look at His California Home

For Prince Harry, there’s no place like home! He recently showed off a rare look at his Montecito, California, house that he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry, 39, appeared virtually at the Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday, March 14. As recipients were greeted by the Spare author on a video call, they got to see a glimpse of his stunning home in the background.

“I’m sorry I am not there,” Harry told event goers. “I wish I could be there with you guys.”

Harry and Meghan, 42, bought their Montecito pad in the summer of 2020 for around $14 million. The purchase came after the pair decided to leave royal life in the U.K. behind earlier that year. Now, they’ve continued their humanitarian work while living in America as well as running Archewell Productions.

Harry was all smiles during the virtual appearance while sitting in a room decked out in wood furnishings. The event honored the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, and celebrated the achievements of young innovators from around the globe.

Casey Gutteridge/The Diana Award via Getty Images

“Thank you, very much, for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy, I really appreciate that,” Harry said, adding, “Enjoy the rest of your evening if that’s what you plan to do. Don’t get into too much trouble if you’re continuing to go on.”

His brother, Prince William, attended the ceremony in person at the Science Museum in London.

“This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of the Diana Award — a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world,” William, 41, told attendees in a speech. “I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe. She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.”

Casey Gutteridge/The Diana Award via Getty Images

Absent from the evening was his wife, Kate Middleton, who has been out of the public eye amid her recovery from abdominal surgery. She was, however, briefly mentioned in Wiliam’s inspiring speech.

“That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years,” the Prince of Wales said. “I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”