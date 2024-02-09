Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives were forever changed with the arrival of their first child together, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The little one is the spitting image of his father and has already warmed the hearts of the public with his budding personality.

When Was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Born?

In October 2018, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their first child together. Archie was born on May 6, 2019, one year after the couple’s royal wedding at Windsor Castle. He was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip two days after he was born.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” a statement read.

Their baby boy was only 8 months old when it was announced that Harry and Meghan would be leaving their royal lives behind and moving out of the U.K.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a January 2020 statement.

They ended up purchasing a home in Montecito, California, as tension continued to rise between Harry and Meghan and the royal family. Still, the pair were thankful to share sweet memories with their son at their sprawling residence, which includes a chicken coop.

“He’s so sweet with the chickens,” Ellen DeGeneres, the family’s neighbor, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021. “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Everything to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Archie

A few months after he was born, Archie made rare public appearances with his parents before they stepped back from their royal duties. The youngster has the same fiery red hair as his father and an adorable personality to match. It turns out that Archie is just as ambitious and adventurous as his parents!

“When I talk to my son, Archie, about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot,” Harry revealed in the Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus. “But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.”

The proud parents also revealed that they have continued to teach Archie about Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ it was then ‘grandma.’ Grandma Diana,” Harry said in 2021. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

Archie became a big brother on June 4, 2021, when Meghan gave birth to daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. In March 2023, it was confirmed that Archie and Lilibet would use the royal titles of prince and princess.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the couple announced after the ascension of King Charles III. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”