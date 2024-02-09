Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Archie’s Rare Photos Prove Just How Much He Looks Like His Dad

Joy doesn’t even begin to describe what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel when they look at their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Their little boy bears a striking resemblance to his father after inheriting his signature red hair.

Archie was thrilled to become a big brother in June 2021, when his little sister, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born. Meghan revealed how Archie adjusted to being a big brother.

“Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along,” the Suits alum said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021. “So, I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.'”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Archie growing up.