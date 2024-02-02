There’s no place Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would rather be than at home with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. The couple have lived in multiple properties since they first were linked in 2016, including their current mansion. Their real estate portfolio is quite impressive!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Briefly Lived in Nottingham Cottage

After they began dating, Harry and Meghan moved in together in Nottingham Cottage in 2017, which previously served as his bachelor pad. They spent the early years of their relationship in the two-bedroom estate, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The cottage also boasts one gorgeous bathroom, two reception rooms, a lush kitchen and living room and a fabulous garden. After getting permission from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Harry proposed to Meghan in the North garden outside of Nottingham Cottage in November 2017. The Spare author decorated the area with candles and flowers before popping the question.

“I wanted it to look like Botswana, where I’d first thought of proposing,” he wrote in his 2023 memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in a royal wedding in May 2018. In October 2018, they announced that they were expanding their family.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Just before welcoming their first child together, Harry and the Suits actress moved into Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Their son, Archie, was born in May 2019. The residence has four to five bedrooms and a nursery, per multiple outlets.

“Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spent Time in Canada Before Moving to California

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said in a statement at the time.

Following the announcement, the couple spent time away from the U.K. with Archie at a new home in Canada.

“From morning to night we didn’t have to give a thought to being ambushed,” the Army veteran wrote in Spare. “The house was right on the edge of a sparkling green forest, with big gardens where Archie and the dogs could play and it was nearly surrounded by the clean, cold sea.”

However, they vacated the property after concerns were raised about their safety once tabloids revealed their location.

“And at that moment, our location was exposed. We knew our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were, so we weren’t gonna be safe there,” Meghan said in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Purchased a Home in Montecito

In the summer of 2020, the couple purchased a home in California’s elite Montecito neighborhood for $14 million. The luxurious pad boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, which is tons of space for their family of four. Harry and Meghan welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021. They still currently live in the mansion.