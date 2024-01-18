Prince Harry hit the gym in Santa Barbara just before the public was made aware of Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III’s ongoing health battles.

The Spare author was photographed wearing a winter coat, a knit hat, running shorts and sneakers on Tuesday, January 16. Harry, 39, currently lives in California’s Montecito neighborhood with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

The couple, who got married in May 2018, stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020. They moved to the West Coast, where Meghan, 42, is originally from, to start a new chapter.

Harry’s public outing took place right before it was announced that Kate, 42, had undergone abdominal surgery.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” a statement from Kensington Palace said on Wednesday, January 17. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate,” the statement continued. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private.”

Just a few moments later, it was publicly announced that Charles, 75, would be undergoing a procedure to correct his enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Since the release of his memoir in January 2023, Harry’s rocky relationship with the royal family has been a hot topic of conversation. Despite years of tense moments with his father and brother Prince William, Harry kicked off the new year hoping to “focus on making amends,” an insider told Closer in December 2023.

“Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship,” the source continued. “He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”