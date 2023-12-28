Prince Harry is ready to make peace with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after years of bad blood between them. “Harry wants to start the new year off right and focus on making amends,” a royals insider tells Closer exclusively. “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”

But while the monarch is eager to forgive and forget, it’s going to be a little more difficult for Harry to bring William around. The once-inseparable brothers had a falling-out in 2016 when William expressed concerns about how fast Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle was moving — and their rift has only gotten worse over time.

Luckily for Harry, he has Charles in his corner. “Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship,” says the insider. “He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”