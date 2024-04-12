Prince William Makes Sweet Comment About Prince George

Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, is shaping up to be a huge soccer fan like his dad! The father-son duo attended a UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-2024 quarterfinal match in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, April 11.

The royals were in attendance to cheer on Aston Villa as they played in the match against Lille OSC. Aston Villa won the game by a score of 2-1.

William, 41, and George, 10, were photographed cheering the team on in the stands. George wore an Aston Villa scarf to support the players. His siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not in attendance at the game.

It seems like George had a great time at the sporting event with his father. During the public appearance, journalist Neil Moxley asked the Prince of Wales, “Is George now part of the pride?” to which William replied, “Oh yes, he’s loving it,” according to an exchange shared on X.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

George and his siblings are currently on break from school due to the Easter holiday. Over the break, their mom, Princess Kate Middleton, announced her cancer diagnosis to the world in a video posted by Kensington Palace on March 22.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in the video. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy and has taken a step back from her royal duties amid her treatment.

“Kate told it perfectly, saying that Mummy was sick but she’s getting better,” an insider told Closer earlier this month of how Kate first shared news of her diagnosis with her three kids. “George and Charlotte took it more seriously and had more questions than Louis, but in the end, they believe their mother.”

Kate, 42, has been leaning on her supportive family during her bout with cancer.

“She always knew her husband was supportive, but she has never seen this side of William,” the insider added. “He has stepped up in ways that have made her very proud.”