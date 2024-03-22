Upon revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world, Princess Kate Middleton shared how she broke the news to her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis, in a way that’s appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she said in a video posted on Friday, March 22, shared by Kensington Palace.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” Kate, 42, explained.

The announcement came two months after the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery. She did not immediately reveal what type of cancer she was diagnosed with. However, she did reveal that she has already begun treatment.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate said in the video. “The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the end of the clip, she shared a heartfelt remark about all of those whose lives have been changed by cancer. King Charles III previously revealed his cancer diagnosis on February 5.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able,” she said. “But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, were last photographed in public with their mom on Christmas in 2023. The family attended Christmas service at Sandringham. After that, the princess largely remained out of the public eye as she privately faced her health battle. On March 16, Kate was seen in her first video since undergoing surgery, while visiting a farm shop with Prince William near Windsor. The pair carried bags as they smiled while walking through the parking lot that day.