Where is Princess Kate Middleton? The Princess of Wales has not been seen in public since Christmas Day in 2023, sparking concern and confusion from the public.

What Happened to Kate Middleton?

On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced that Kate underwent abdominal surgery.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Where Has Kate Middleton Been?

Prior to the announcement, Kate had not stepped out in public since December 25, 2023, for Christmas service at Sandringham with her family. On January 29, 2024, it was announced that the princess was able to “return home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery” and was making “good progress.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, attended the BAFTA Awards solo on February 18, 2024. “I’m sorry Catherine’s not here. She does love the BAFTAs,” he said while speaking with Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, at the awards show.

Kate and William love watching the films nominated each year together. “All the ones I watch, she watches with me. So, we go through it carefully,” he explained, though he admitted that he watched “the fewest I’ve ever done before, annoyingly.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I’ve had other things on my mind. It’s been a bit [hand motion] — a bit like that. But hopefully, I’ll catch up,” William explained.

In addition to news of Kate’s surgery, it was also revealed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer following a procedure to correct his enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace announced that the king is “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

On February 27, 2024, William pulled out of a ceremony to honor his godfather King Constantine of Greece due to a personal matter. The exact reasoning was not revealed. After the last-minute decision sparked concern about his wife’s health, the palace confirmed Kate was “doing well” amid her recovery in a statement to People.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” a spokesperson for Kate said.

Currently, Kate is believed to still be resting at home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.