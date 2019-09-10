Dressed Down! See Duchess Kate’s Most Casual Looks Over the Years

So lovely! Duchess Kate (née) Middleton can look good in anything she wears! Don’t believe us? Well, the proof is in the photos. Ever since she married Prince William in a beautiful 2011 royal wedding, her fans have been paying a lot more attention to her fashion sense — and it’s definitely evolved over the years.

Who can forget the time, Kate, 37, paid tribute to Princess Diana when she arrived at the Buckingham Palace state banquet on Wednesday, July 12. The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her late mother-in-law’s tiaras and paired the royal headpiece with a gorgeous baby blue outfit.

However, Kate’s stunning ballgowns are nothing in comparison to her casual looks. She looked equally as beautiful while sporting a cute cable-knit Ralph Lauren sweater while kicking around a soccer ball with William, also 37, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Shutterstock

Scroll below to see more of Kate’ most gorgeous dressed-down looks!