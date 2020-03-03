Picture perfect! Duchess Kate and Prince William were all smiles when they kicked off their three-day royal tour of Ireland on Tuesday, March 3. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane wearing a cute green floral dress and a long heavy coat. Her outfit matched William’s green polka-dot tie.

Once the pair stepped foot in the beautiful country, they met with Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne. Then, Kate, 38, and William, 37, headed to the Garden of Remembrance for a wreath-laying ceremony to honor Ireland’s fallen heroes.

The point of the royal tour is for the two A-listers to “spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway” to “highlight the many strong links between the U.K. and Ireland,” the couple’s office at Kensington Palace said.

Not only that, but “during the three-day tour, the duke and duchess will learn about local organizations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.” Sounds great!

“Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation,” the palace added.

For the tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left their children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — at home, but they are planning on “making more appearances with the kids this year,” an insider told Closer Weekly in February.

“They aren’t going to be parading the children around like accessories or anything like that, but don’t see any harm in them making a few appearances a year during the school holidays, at charity events which they see as a good fit.” We can’t wait!

We already love to see Kate and William go to events together, but if they bring Charlotte, George and Louis along then it’ll be even more greater.

Scroll below to see pics of Kate and William in Ireland!