Out and about! While Prince William and Kate Middleton of course are all about their family’s privacy, they are still hoping to step out into the spotlight with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis more often in 2020.

“William and Kate will be making more appearances with the kids this year — especially the eldest two,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “They aren’t going to be parading the children around like accessories or anything like that, but don’t see any harm in them making a few appearances a year during the school holidays, at charity events which they see as a good fit.” So great!

It should come as no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to take their little ones to events more often, especially since they are getting them used to what life may be as they get older. “William and Kate have already talked to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a child-like way so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed,” another source previously told Closer Weekly exclusively.

Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

“George knows there’s something special about him and that one day he’ll be the future King of England, the insider added.

The royal couple’s eldest son isn’t shutting out the notion of one day being a king — he has been quite open to it all. “William talks to George about what being a royal means,” a source once told Us Weekly. “He does so in a very simple manner because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.”

Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

“He’ll explain things as if he’s reading from a children’s storybook,” the insider continued and explained to the outlet. “So it’s fun for George.” The little royal is currently third in the line of succession behind his grandfather Prince Charles and dad William.

We just can’t wait to see what the future holds for the royals!

