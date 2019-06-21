A lot has changed since Prince William and Kate Middleton said yes to their happily ever after back in April 2011. Besides pursuing their royal duties, the college sweethearts have become the proud parents of their three kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 1.

Kate, 37, and William, also 37, have stolen the hearts of royals fans all over the world ever since they began dating in the early 2000s. Following the beloved couple’s engagement in 2010, Kate opened up about the joy of marrying her prince charming.

“You know, over the years William has looked after me, he’s treated me very well,” she gushed in their announcement at the time. “As the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times.” Aww!

In honor of William’s 38th birthday, scroll down below to check out Kate and Will’s ultimate relationship timeline!