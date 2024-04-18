Prince William returned to his royal duties on Thursday, April 18, and made his first public comment about wife Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

William, 41, appeared at the charity Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey, England. One of the volunteers handed him cards addressed to Kate, 42, and King Charles III, who announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5.

“Oh, some cards, you’re very kind. Thank you very much,” the Prince of Wales said in a video shared on X by Lizzie Robinson of ITN.

When William was told by the volunteer to “look after” his wife, he replied, “I will.” Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world in a video shared on March 22 after undergoing abdominal surgery.

“The surgery was successful,” she said. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The Princess of Wales also shared how she explained her diagnosis to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she said. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The kids were on Easter break from school when Kate decided to publicly share her health news. She and William mutually decided it was the right time only after telling their children first and allowing them time to process.

“That’s why she didn’t want to share the news publicly,” a royals insider told Closer. “Her main concern was that they would hear about her illness from other children or overhear adults discussing it.”

As Kate and Charles, 75, are both undergoing cancer treatment, they’ve grown even closer.

“Kate is the daughter that Charles never had and they have never been closer than they are right now,” an insider told Closer. “Going through this cancer journey together has brought them together in a way that they never expected, but is much appreciated by both of them.”