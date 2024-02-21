With Queen Camilla at his side, King Charles waved to well-wishers as he was driven to his town house in London. The monarch returned to the British capital on February 13 to get back to work after several days in the country.

Charles, 75, plans to continue the office duties that keep the monarchy humming as he receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, but he has canceled his public appearances. Many of those events are expected to fall on Prince William, 41, who is next in line to the throne. “William is helping as much as he can, but he’s being very respectful,” says a royals insider, who notes that the prince and father of three young children “is in no rush to be king.”

His wife, Kate Middleton, 42, has also been standing by Charles as she recovers from abdominal surgery. “She treats him like a father, not a king, which he appreciates. She calls him often,” says the insider. “They’ve forged a special bond. Kate is definitely the daughter he never had.”

One of their common bonds is laughter. “Charles may seem stuffy, but he has a good sense of humor, and Kate is great at making him laugh,” says the insider, who adds that Kate’s own recovery is coming along. “She’s healing quickly and slowly getting back to her day-to-day activities.”

Looking Ahead

The disclosure of Charles’ cancer diagnosis took many people by surprise. Like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who lived to be 96, he has enjoyed robust health. Most of his medical interventions have been for sports injuries. As Charles continues cancer treatment, “his spirits are high,” says the insider. “Charles understands the situation, but he’s putting his health first so he can continue his role of king for a long time.”