Prince Harry is big on traveling the globe with his family! The Spare author has called many places home over the years, including the U.K., Canada and California.

When Did Prince Harry Leave the U.K. With Meghan Markle?

In May 2018, Harry married Meghan Markle after two years of dating. They welcomed their first child together, son Archie, in May 2019. In January 2020, the couple announced that they were taking a step back from royal life.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in a statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” the statement continued. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages.”

Shortly after making the announcement, Harry, Meghan, and Archie moved into a stunning home in Canada. But their Canada digs were only temporary, as they later moved into Tyler Perry’s $18 million California home for much of 2020.

Eventually, Harry and Meghan stumbled upon a beautiful home in Montecito, California, which they purchased for $14 million. After planting roots in the mansion, the pair welcomed their second child together, daughter Lilibet, in June 2021.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Does Prince Harry Still Live in California?

Harry still lives in California with Meghan and their two kids. However, he has done a bit of traveling over the years for the Invictus Games and other projects. In February 2024, Harry made a trip to the U.K. to visit his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III. Their visit only lasted 45 minutes before they parted ways amid their rocky relationship.

Days later, Harry and Meghan made a trip to Canada to attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations. Harry also made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas that same month. He gave a touching speech while presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Though he has been quite a jetsetter in recent years, it seems like Harry and his wife and kids have loved living in the Golden State.

“You know, home — home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the states,” he said during an interview on Today in April 2022. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms.”