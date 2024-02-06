Prince Harry touched down in the U.K. to visit King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis. His wife, Meghan Markle, did not make the trip from California along with him.

Harry, 39, landed at Heathrow Airport in London less than 24 hours after Charles, 75, made his cancer diagnosis public.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, February 5, read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Harry met Charles and Queen Camilla at Clarence House, where the couple currently live. The meeting lasted less than an hour, per TMZ. Charles and Camilla, 76, were photographed leaving the property in a car after talking with Harry. It was not immediately made clear if Harry was heading straight back home.

It was reported by multiple outlets that Charles had private conversations with Harry and Prince William as well as his siblings, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, before Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis in a statement.

News Licensing / MEGA

Harry’s relationship with his father and brother has been strained over the past few years, which he opened up about in Spare.

“He’d been an older dad, and I’d always felt that this created problems, placed barriers between us,” he wrote. “In his middle years, he’d become more sedentary, more habitual. He liked his routines. He wasn’t the kind of father who played endless rounds of tag, or tossed a ball until long after dark.”

Harry also explained that the name of his memoir was a nod to a comment his father allegedly made to his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Now, you have given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,” Harry recalled.

The Spare author currently lives in Montecito, California, with Meghan, 42, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Recently, Harry and Meghan traveled to Jamaica on January 23 to attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. After his trip to the U.K., Harry is due to travel to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations with Meghan later this month.