King Charles III shared his cancer diagnosis with the world on Monday, February 5. Before that, he reportedly told his kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, privately of his condition following prostate surgery.

“The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” Harper’s Bazaar reported of Harry’s communication with Charles, 75. “He will be traveling to [the] U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

Harry, 39, currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The Spare author set out to repair relationships with his father and brother at the start of 2024 after years of tension.

“Harry wants to start the new year off right and focus on making amends,” a royals insider told Closer in December 2023. “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”

Harry marked his last royal appearance in May 2023 when he attended his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. Since then, he’s been busy gearing up for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and working on new Netflix projects with Meghan, 42.

“Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship,” the source continued. “He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”

Several other outlets reported that Charles also had private conversations with his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, prior to the health news going public.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It was not immediately revealed what type of cancer Charles has. However, he “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Days ahead of the announcement, Charles underwent surgery to correct his enlarged prostate at the London Clinic. On January 29, he was seen leaving the hospital with Queen Camilla at his side. He waved to onlookers and appeared to be in good spirits. On February 4, one day before sharing his cancer diagnosis with the world, Charles was seen attending a service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.