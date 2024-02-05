One day before revealing his cancer diagnosis on Monday, February 5, King Charles III was photographed attending a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

The appearance marked the first time the monarch had been seen in public following his hospitalization for an enlarged prostate. While he was discharged on January 29, Buckingham Palace noted that Charles would not immediately return to public duties “to allow for a period of private recuperation.”

Charles was accompanied by wife Queen Camilla, as he gave a wave to royal fans gathered along the church’s walkway to welcome his majesty.

When announcing his cancer diagnoses, ​the palace explained that it was found during his procedure for benign prostate enlargement, when “a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

