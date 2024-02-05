Prince Harry is headed back home to the U.K. to visit his dad, King Charles III, amid his cancer battle, multiple outlets reported.

The visit is set to happen within the next few days, a source told the BBC on Monday, February 5, following Charles’ announcement to the public about his diagnosis. The news came just days after the monarch was discharged from the hospital after a procedure to correct his enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

After stepping away from his royal duties in January 2020, Harry, 39 and his wife, Meghan Markle, purchased a home in California’s Montecito neighborhood. They left behind their lives in the U.K., where they formerly lived in Frogmore Cottage.

In January 2023, Harry released his memoir, Spare, where he talked in depth about his rocky relationships with his father and his brother Prince William since marrying Meghan, 42, in 2018. While things seemed tense between the royals, Charles was still able to see late ex-wife Princess Diana’s “good qualities” in Harry, a royals insider told Closer in January.

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Things started looking up between the once-estranged father and son at the start of 2024 as Harry focused on making amends.

“Charles doesn’t feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king,” the source continued. “They’ve had their differences, but still have that father-son bond. That’s how they mended things.”

Prior to Buckingham Palace releasing a statement about Charles’ cancer diagnosis, he reportedly had private conversations with siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as his sons. It was not immediately made clear if Meghan or their kids, Archie and Lilibet, would be joining Harry on the trip.

“The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” a source told Harper’s Bazaar. “He will be traveling to [the] U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days.”