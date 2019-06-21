Duke of Cambridge Prince William has a lot more going on than just being second in line to the throne. He’s also a proud dad of three who means everything to children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

When he’s at home, William, 37, can be found taking care of his children with wife Kate Middleton — and thinking about expanding their brood. “They adore being parents,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’d love to have two girls and two boys!”

Apparently, William’s oldest feels the exact same way. “He always boasts to his friends about being a big brother,” the insider said about George who is “more reserved.” And if George’s parents do decide to give him another little sibling then it will definitely make the royal couple feel even more happier at home.

“They’re at their happiest when they are surrounded by their family,” the source shared. “Will and Kate’s kids are their world.”

Scroll below to see all of the cutest pics of William with his kids!