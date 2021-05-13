Between their duties as future King and Queen of England and their roles as parents of three, Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) are pretty busy people. No matter how hectic their schedules, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are experts at maintaining a “healthy and happy” marriage, a friend exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Many couples take each other for granted after 10 years,” but with “communication” and “small, simple things,” the royal lovebirds have kept their marriage strong, the pal shares with Closer. “We both have a fun time together,” William, 38, has said. “We both have a very good sense of humor about things, [and] we’re down-to-earth.”

To mark their April 29 anniversary, William gifted his wife with a “stunning diamond necklace and ring,” says the friend, who confides the couple also shared a dinner cooked by one of their favorite chefs at home after their children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — went to bed.

The romantic evening felt like a luxury, but “they are working harder on creating quality time together and switching off at the end of the day,” says the pal. In fact, the couple hopes to be able to slip away for a weekend trip without the kids sometime this summer. “They work hard at their marriage,” the friend insists.

Over the past decade, Kate, 39, who met William in college, has grown into the roles of wife, mother and working member of the royal family. “She has let go of the insecurities she had when she was younger. She’s become confident in her decision-making, and she’s learned to look at the big picture and not let little things bother her,” says the insider.

The changes in William have been more subtle, but equally positive. “He’s always been a confident man,” notes the friend. “But being a husband and father has enhanced the warmer, nurturing side of his personality.” Even William has noticed it. “I never used to get too wound up or worried about things,” he once shared. “[Now] I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be.”

Parenthood has also deepened William and Kate’s bond with each other. “George, Charlotte and Louis bring them so much joy. Spending time with them helps the couple switch off from their duties,” dishes the pal, who explains that they are raising the children “to be grounded and to believe in themselves.”

Of course, the past year has been challenging on many fronts, but the problems William and Kate have faced together give them confidence that they can handle whatever life throws at them. “They take things in stride and work as a team,” says the friend, who notes that Kate’s calm personality meshes perfectly with William’s levelheadedness. “They’re both intelligent, academically and emotionally. One day, William and Kate will make a superb king and queen.”