Oh no! A woman was sent to the hospital after Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal convoy collided into her on Monday, June 17. The accident happened on Upper Richmond Road in Richmond, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on their way to Windsor from London, according to the BBC.

A spokesperson for Independent Office for Police Conduct also told The Telegraph that the accident was caused when “a woman pedestrian” and a police motorcycle collided into each other. “The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition,” the spokesperson said.

The IOPC released more information about the accident in a statement that they gave to The Telegraph. It read, “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south west London at 12:50 p.m. on Monday 17 June.”

The woman who was hit by the motorcycle is said to be Irene Mayor, an 83-year-old mother. Her daughter Fiona explained to The Sun that she’s very worried about her mom because she’s “got lots of injuries” and the hospital staff “are just keeping her stable at the moment.”

Once William and Kate found out the horrifying news, they released a heartwarming statement to both Irene and her family. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said, according to the BBC.

“Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery,” the statement continued.

