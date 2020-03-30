Considering Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest son, Prince Louis, is growing up before our very eyes, royal fans are dying to know whether the royal tot is becoming more like brother Prince George or sister Princess Charlotte.

“Louis shares similar personality traits to both George and Charlotte, but if I had to pick out of the two, I’d say he’s more like Charlotte,” a royal insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly in a new interview, noting the 13-month-old “has a cheeky streak just like his little sister” because “the two of them really enjoy being center of attention!”

“George is more reserved and has taken on the big brother role,” the source continues. “If he catches his siblings sneaking candy into their bedrooms at night or being mischievous, he’ll often make his feelings known. He’s not shy about teaching them right from wrong.”

Although 6-year-old George — who is third in the line of succession to the British throne — keeps an eye on his younger siblings, the source says “there are times when he’ll join in on the fun” and shenanigans. “They have a blast playing make believe games and dress-up, and Kate gets involved too!” the insider explains.

Besides running around outside or tagging along with mom Kate, 38, and dad William, 37, at events, the source tells Closer that the royal youngsters also know how to have plenty of fun at home.

“George and Charlotte enjoy board games, like Snakes and Ladders, and one of their favorite games right now is hide and seek!” the insider dishes.

When they’re not keeping each other entertained with games around their home in Kensington Palace, the source reveals Louis — who has “been walking for a long time and can talk in proper sentences now” — enjoys practicing his musical skills with his older sister.

“Louis loves singing and dancing, just like his sister, Charlotte,” the source shares. “But they aren’t the only musicians in the family. George is learning how to play the guitar and piano. There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise, but she laughs about it.” Aww!

With Louis’ 2nd birthday approaching on April 23, fans are curious as to how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the tot’s big day considering the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Although the proud parents had to “call off his birthday party,” a previous source told Closer that Kate and William will “just do something smaller with immediate family” after social distancing measures were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

