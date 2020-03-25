Coronavirus ruins everything. For Prince Louis‘ second birthday in April 2020, his parents planned a big celebration for him. But due to COVID-19, Duchess Kate and Prince William had to “call off his birthday party,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“She and William were planning a get-together at Anmer Hall the weekend before, with all his little friends and an entertainer. Although the celebrations haven’t been completely canceled — they’ll just do something smaller with immediate family only,” the insider says on Wednesday, March 25.

Shutterstock

Luckily, for Prince Louis, he’ll still be able to hang out with his older siblings — Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4. Since he’s a little bit older, his brother and sister have been including him “in their play sessions and games,” another insider told Closer on March 23. “George and Charlotte enjoy board games, like Snakes and Ladders, and one of their favorite games right now is hide-and-seek!”

The trio are as thick as thieves and the coronavirus situation has only brought them closer together. When they’re practicing social distancing at their country home, Anmer Hall, they like to pretend like they’re in a band. “Louis loves singing and dancing, just like his sister, Charlotte. But they aren’t the only musicians in the family,” the insider said. “George is learning how to play the guitar and piano. There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise, but she laughs about it.”

As for Kate and William, they’re just doing the best that they can to keep their children safe. “William and Kate are taking precautions by isolating George and Charlotte from other children,” the insider said. “Beating [COVID-19] is currently at the top of their priorities.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.