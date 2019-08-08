Making memories! Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at The King’s Cup regatta in order to go sailing for a good cause!

The little royals were spotted on a boat with several folks, including their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton. The 6-year-old was seen dressed in a blue-and-white-stripped shirt, a captain’s hat, and of course, a lifejacket. Safety first! As for his little sister, 4, she also went with the same-colored stripes, but in a dress. The young girl was also busy making funny faces, as her mom had her arms around her. It has been quite the summer for the siblings — they both welcomed a new baby cousin, Archie, thanks to their aunt and uncle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

George even celebrated a birthday recently — and his folks apparently pulled out all the stops for him! “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” a royal source dished to Us Weekly at the time, adding that Kate had “done most of the organizing herself.” How sweet! The young boy even asked for the most adorable gifts, according to another source.

“He loves nature and building things,” an insider revealed. “[He] has asked for a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have.”

Scroll on down below to see George and Charlotte’s day!