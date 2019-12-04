Just when we thought Duchess Kate couldn’t possibly do any more good in the world, we were wrong! On Wednesday, December 4, Queen Elizabeth passed down her royal duty as the patron of Family Action to the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate’s new role requires her to look after the London-based charity, which focuses on helping families in need.

The queen previously received the patronage from Queen Mary in 1953 and now it’s Kate’s job to make sure everything runs smoothly. She immediately jumped into her new role when she visited Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, England. There, she met with some of the local kids and families who support Family Action.

Shutterstock

For the outing, Kate wore a red puffy coat, skinny blue jeans, and a green sweater she paired with matching socks and brown hiking boots. Needless to say, Kate looked like she was ready to meet the organizations supporters and do Christmas-themed activities with them thanks to all those festive colors.

As for her holiday plans, she plans on dividing her time evenly at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate with her family and then with her parents — dad Michael and mom Carole Middleton — at their home.

“The family is spending time with Michael and Carole over the holidays. William’s incredibly close to Kate’s parents, especially her dad, and is looking forward to catching up with him over a beer,” an insider recently shared to Closer Weekly. “But Christmas Day will be spent at Sandringham with [Queen Elizabeth].”

Shutterstock

Kate even plans on making something special for her loved ones. “Even though the royal chefs cook for the family, Kate always brings something homemade to show her appreciation,” the source added. “This year she’s talking about whipping up a chocolate Yule log — she’s letting the kids help make it too.”

While Prince Louis is still to young to assist his mom, Princess Charlotte and Prince George already love helping Kate out in the kitchen, so it will be a great activity for them to all do together!