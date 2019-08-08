Out on the open seas! Kate Middleton decided to take a break from her royal duties, and instead took some time to do a little bit of sailing!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, was spotted on the Isle of Wight on Thursday, August 8, as she and her husband, Prince William, took part in a charity sailing regatta. Other notable faces were among the folks at the event, including professional rower, Helen Glover. Each charity was represented by a different boat in the race, so all were competing for a good cause!

Kate was seen in a white polo shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap, as she clearly went the casual route in hopes of keeping it quite comfortable during the race. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, also had on a similar outfit, as he competed against his wife on a different boat! The royal pair are each a patron of the eight charities that were in play. They included: The Royal Foundation, Child Bereavement UK, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Tusk, Action on Addiction, Place2Be, Centrepoint, and London’s Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, Tusk.

Scroll on down below to see Kate having a ball during the race!