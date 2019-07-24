Now that summer is here, it’s time for Kate Middleton and Prince William to go on their annual family vacation! And for 2019, they decided to return to Mustique, a private island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Their kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — had such a ball last year that they decided to do it again!

“William, Kate and the kids returned to Mustique for the second year in a row,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “George, Charlotte and Louis love visiting the island and due to the privacy regulations it’s one of the few places where they can switch off and have the space and freedom to spend quality time as a family.”

William and Kate put a lot of thought into their vacation house. After they spent most of the year balancing their royal duties with their family life, the two 37-year-olds wanted to relax at Mustique in the best way possible.

“They’re staying in a gorgeous 10 bedroom house so there’s plenty of room for guests,” the insider noted. “The pad is certainly fit for a king and comes with an infinity pool, spa area, huge garden, fully equipped gym and a private chef.”

It’s no wonder Kate and her family wanted to return to the island for a second time! Literally everything that they could ever want can be found in Mustique. “Last year George learned how to swim in the ocean and this year William taught Charlotte. All the kids spend hours in the water — even Louis, but he has to wear armbands!” the source revealed.

Plus, William and his oldest son had a blast getting to know each other better. “William and George enjoyed some father/son time and went snorkeling together,” the insider said. “George loved seeing all the multi-colored fish and even spotted a tiny shark! As he’s so passionate about nature it was certainly one of the highlights!”

The best part about their vacation however, was the “romantic date nights” that William had planned for Kate. “The chef treated them to a 5-course Caribbean candlelit feast on the beach,” the insider shared. “The couple barely gets to spend any quality alone time in London so the timing couldn’t have been better — it was just what the doctor ordered to keep their romance alive.”

As a romantic, William knew exactly what to do to make his beloved wife smile. “Mustique holds a special place in their heart because they’ve been visiting the island for years — even before they tied the knot,” the source continued. “They love going for long, romantic walks on the beach and reminiscing about the ‘old times’.”

Since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the island “on a private jet that was loaned to them by a friend” they didn’t use any “taxpayers’ money” at all.

We’re glad they had a great time together!