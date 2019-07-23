He may not be king yet, but Prince George is already looking forward to his future. As the little royal, 6, continues to grow up before our very eyes, mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William have already begun prepping him to take over the British throne.

“William talks to George about what being a royal means,” a source close to the youngster — who is currently third in the line of succession behind grandfather Prince Charles and dad William — recently revealed to Us Weekly. “He does so in a very simple manner because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.”

The Duke of Cambridge also uses pictures of drawings and simple metaphors to help George understand the future ahead of him. “He’ll explain things as if he’s reading from a children’s storybook,” the insider explained to the outlet. “So it’s fun for George.”

Despite the fact that George will be ruling England one day, the royal insider dished that his classmates and teachers don’t think of him any differently. “He doesn’t get special treatment at school,” the source said of Thomas’s Battersea private school, where the little royal attends. The insider also shared that he adorably goes by “George Cambridge.” Aww!

Even though George is young, the source insisted that the future king is already exuding the diplomatic qualities of a future leader. “While he often does as he’s told, if George disagrees with something, he’s not afraid to speak his mind,” the source explained. “He’s a curious child who’s always asking questions. He’ll make a great king one day!”

The exciting news comes just one day after the Cambridge family celebrated George’s 6th birthday on Monday, July 22. Kate and William — who are also the parents of Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — honored the special day with a planned party for their son. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” a separate source previously revealed to Us Weekly.

We can’t wait to watch George grow up to be king!