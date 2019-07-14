She’s back! Just one day after attending Wimbledon to view the Women’s Singles Final, Kate Middleton returned, this time with her husband, Prince William.

On Sunday, July 14, the 37-year-old was spotted smiling and taking in the sights with the Duke of Cambridge, also 37, as the pair made a cameo in order to see Roger Federer take on Novak Djokovic in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a light blue dress by Emilia Wickstead on her sweet date, while her love was all about a grey suit jacket with a shirt and a pair of navy pants.

Before the anticipated match, Kate took some time to meet with several people from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which she is a patron of.

It is also no secret that the mother-of-three is a big fan of the sport — on July 2, she visited the tennis tournament in order to root for Harriet Dart who played against the United States’ Christina McHale.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Kate once said of Wimbledon in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

