Duchess Kate (née Middleton) was doing more than serving aces while playing tennis with Emma Raducanu! The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous as always in a miniskirt as she stepped out for a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association, flaunting her long, toned legs while competing in a doubles match with the U.S. Open champion.

The 39-year-old was all smiles during her outing on Friday, September 24, where she enjoyed some sporty fun at the high-performance training facility in London. Kate and the British athlete, 18, were photographed during their match, which was hosted by the LTA Youth program at the National Tennis Centre.

Accompanying her navy and white pleated skirt with a matching long-sleeved zip-up, Kate was glowing as she showed off her skills on the court. To tie her look together, the royal beauty wore white sneakers, her hair up in a ponytail and light but flattering makeup.

The enjoyable event was held to celebrate the homecoming of the U.K.’s U.S. Open champions, which took place from late August and concluded on September 13. In addition to being joined by Emma, Kate also attended alongside tennis superstars Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid.

The duchess has been a patron of the LTA, the “governing body of tennis in Great Britain,” since 2017, according to the website. Kate’s involvement with the organization doesn’t come as surprise considering the beloved royal has “always been a keen tennis player.”

“She grew up playing with [sister] Pippa [Middleton] and loves going to Wimbledon,” a source exclusively told Closer in December 2019. According to the insider, Kate’s love of tennis has been passed down to her older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who consider tennis to be their favorite sport.

“George started [taking] tennis lessons and loves [playing]. He’s asked for a new tennis racket for Christmas,” the source shared at the time. “Charlotte will start tennis lessons [as well], and has already been practicing hitting balls with Kate.”

While Kate is thrilled to watch her children follow in her tennis footsteps, the source said the royal mom of three — who shares George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with husband Prince William — just wants her little ones to be athletic in general. “Kate thinks it’s incredibly important for her kids to be active and love the outdoors, and is so happy that they’re so passionate about sports,” explained the insider.

