She has spent the past few months beside her newborn baby son Archie, but Duchess Meghan (née Markle) enjoyed a mom’s day out at the U.S. Open on Saturday, September 7. The 37-year-old beauty even showed off her famous royal wave as she made a special appearance on the event’s massive jumbotron.

In a video captured by royal fan Michaela, Meghan can be seen waving and smiling as she sat in the stands during the women’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Queens neighborhood of New York City. As the former Suits actress was spotted on the screen, her title “HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” also appeared.

Hi #MeghanMarkle move back to this country where we love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X3Ed7iahHx — Michaela (@lifeofaladybear) September 7, 2019

“The crowd went wild when they showed her on the screen,” a royal fan who attended the event told People. “They did it as soon as they possibly could — it was the very first break in action.”

As Closer previously reported, Meghan was in town for a solo trip to the U.S. Open over the weekend. The beloved royal cheered on good friend Serena Williams, who was playing against Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. Meg sat with some familiar faces, including Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, twin sister Venus Williams and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Although Serena, 37, lost, Meghan appeared to be having a great time.

“She was very into the match and jumped to her feet quite a few times,” the insider added. “She stayed through the whole presentation, even after Venus left, which people were really impressed by.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Meg has publicly supported her friend. In July, the brunette beauty took a break from her maternity leave as she cheered on the tennis star at Wimbledon. Even after losing, Serena opened up about having the support of her close pal during a post-match press conference at the time.

“She’s such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what,” the My Life: Queen of the Court author told reporters during following the event, noting that the former Deal or No Deal model’s support and friendship is “great.”

We love Meg and Serena’s close bond!