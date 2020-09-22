Whether she’s rocking a lavish ballgown or donning a casual T-shirt and jeans, Duchess Kate (née Middleton) always looks incredible. The beloved royal ditched her signature over-the-top style and stepped out in a casual white top and pink pants for an outing at Battersea Park in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in her cute and comfy ensemble while chatting with families and peer groups about the importance of parent-powered initiatives. Kate completed her laid-back look with a pair of cute white sneakers.

The mom of three met with other mothers and fathers to learn about their experiences with parent-to-parent support. In photos from the royal outing, Kate — who shares Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with husband Prince William — was all smiles and laughs as she engaged with families and organizations like Home-Start, National Childbirth Trust and Mush.

According to Home-Start’s website, the organization has been fundamental in assisting parents with issues like postnatal depression, isolation and bereavement amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the outing, Kate spoke with two women who volunteered to help with weekly check-up phone calls at the Home-Start in Wandsworth, U.K.

“Does it help emotionally too? You feel less judged?” the doting mom asked the women, the Daily Mail reported. “Everybody needs to have those friendships. It must be difficult to meet up socially-distancing.”

While she was in quarantine earlier this year, Kate opened up about her own struggles she was facing as a mom of three. Throughout the pandemic from March until the kids returned to school in late August, the brunette beauty and the Duke of Cambridge – who tied the knot in 2011 — were living at their Norfolk home at Anmer Hall.

“We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently,” she explained during a video appearance with the Oak National Academy in June. “This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset.”

“Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you,” she added. “Just as it is for them.”

We’re so happy to see Kate’s big smile again while out and about!

