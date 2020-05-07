In case you were feeling down today, Duchess Kate (née Middleton) wants you to know she can relate. The royal beauty candidly opened up about the difficult challenges she’s facing as a mom in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to explain to a 5 and nearly 6 or 7-year-old what’s going on,” the 38-year-old shared with ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, May 7. Since she’s been self-isolating with husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, the Duchess of Cambridge has especially struggled with adjusting to homeschooling.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects,” Kate explained, noting her eldest child’s schoolwork is more advanced. “Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.”

When they’re not sitting around their notebooks and binders, Kate said she’s keeping her kiddos entertained by spending time with the family. Despite being apart from other royal family members like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, the doting mama revealed how she and the Duke of Cambridge, 37, are keeping in touch.

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great,” she explained. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult.”

Kate and William — who tied the knot in April 2011 — have been taking quarantine very seriously ever since COVID-19 became widespread across the globe. In late March, an insider close to the royal couple dished how they were protecting their kids from the deadly disease.

“William and Kate are taking precautions by isolating George and Charlotte from other children. The kids are missing their friends and keep asking after them, but at least they have each other,” the source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “And now Louis’ a bit older, they include him in their play sessions and games, too.”

The brunette beauty even lessened the strict guidelines she has when it comes to playing video games. “Kate doesn’t usually allow the kids to use iPads, computers and other electronics,” the insider noted. “She and William even limit their TV time, so it’s taking a while to adjust.”

We think you’re doing amazing, Kate!

