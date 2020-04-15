Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth‘s 94th birthday on April 21st will still be a special one thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “[They] promised to FaceTime the queen with [their 11-month-old son] Archie as soon as they all wake up in L.A. that morning,” an insider exclusively reveals to Closer Weekly.

“[Prince] William has taught her how to use FaceTime, so while she can’t physically be with her family, at least she’ll get to see them on video,” the source continues. “They can’t wait to sing ‘Happy Birthday‘ to her on the phone.”

Every June, the queen and her family would gather at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, but this year it won’t happen due to social distancing measures set in place across the globe to help slow the spread of coronavirus. “The queen’s birthday parade will not go ahead in its traditional form,” the palace confirmed in a statement on March 17.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth has been “trying to remain upbeat” because she can’t see her family members as much as she used to. “She’d like nothing more than to have her son Prince Charles there, as well as Prince William, his wife, Kate [Middleton], and all of the kids,” the insider explains. But she has to be practical.

The queen knows that self-isolating is the best way to help stop the spread of coronavirus. That’s why “she’ll be spending [her birthday] alone with her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle — without the rest of her family,” the source adds. But she can look forward to the yummy cake she’ll be eating.

“The queen has the same chocolate cake every year, and the recipe dates back to Queen Victoria’s chef,” Darren McGrady, her former chef, tells Closer. “The same chocolate cake is made for all the members of the family on their birthdays. We never changed the recipe.”

At the end of the night, Darren says the queen will most likely “treat herself to a glass of champagne — and toast with her beloved husband to being 94.” Even though the rest of her family won’t be able to be there in person, we’re sure Queen Elizabeth is going to have an amazing day!