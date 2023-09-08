Queen Elizabeth Then and Now: See the Royal's Transformation

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth had an incredible transformation during her reign. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and accomplished so much throughout her 70 years of life on the throne. The royal family announced her death at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Even before she ascended many decades ago, Elizabeth — who was born on April 21, 1926 — worked her way toward becoming the Queen of the United Kingdom. From her royal wedding to late husband Prince Philip in 1947, her coronation in 1953 and the births of her four children, she proved to be one of the most regal royals out there.

To see the queen’s transformation through the years, keep scrolling below.