Royal words of wisdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released an inspiring statement amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” the royal couple wrote on Wednesday, March 18. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home,” Harry, 35, and Meghan’s post continued. “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

As the former Suits actress, 38, and Harry — who recently stepped down from their senior roles as members of Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family — noted that “all of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally,” they offered some insight on their “guiding principle.”

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well-being,” explained the longtime lovebirds, who are currently living in Canada with 10-month-old son Archie.

Besides updating their followers with crucial information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan and Harry will also “focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.”

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us,” the royal pair added, concluding that they “look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come.”

Shortly after Meg and Harry released their statement, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly how they “are taking precautions to protect themselves and Archie from getting coronavirus.”

“They’re self-isolating in Victoria Island – it’s just the three of them and a few staff members,” the insider dishes on March 18, noting the family is retreating at their home in Canada. “None of their friends from other parts of Canada or L.A. will be visiting them over the next month, because they don’t want to put themselves or Archie at any risk.”

