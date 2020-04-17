Royal couple Duchess Kate (née Middleton) and Prince William aren’t having a difficult time homeschooling their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, they said they’ve been loving it so much that they continued doing it through spring break.

“Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” Kate, 38, revealed to the BBC on Thursday, April 16, with a laugh. “I feel very mean.” Her husband, on the other hand, added that it’s been very “fun” getting to spend that extra time with his children.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As for their little ones’ stamina, the Duchess of Cambridge said Charlotte, 4, and George, 6, haven’t been getting tired. “I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

The parents of three also raise their 23-month-old son, Prince Louis, together, and they try to inform their children about COVID-19 in the best way possible. But since Louis is still a baby, they know there’s only so much he can understand.

“George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware,” Kate explained. “I think I’m always surprised. Although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

Amid the pandemic, Louis and his siblings have been having a blast staying at home with their parents. “George and Charlotte enjoy board games, like Snakes and Ladders, and one of their favorite games right now is hide-and-seek!” an insider shared to Closer Weekly on March 23, and added that the children love to get creative.

“Louis loves singing and dancing, just like his sister, Charlotte. But they aren’t the only musicians in the family,” the insider said. “George is learning how to play the guitar and piano. There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise, but she laughs about it.”

Until it’s safe for George and Charlotte to return to school, Kate and William will continue homeschooling the children. We wonder what new adventures await them!

