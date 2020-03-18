Taking precaution! Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s Thomas’s Battersea school will now be offering remote learning for students. A spokesperson for the institution revealed the news in a statement they released on Wednesday, March 18.

“Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday, March 20,” the statement read. “From this date, the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

This means Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s older kids will be continuing their studies at Kensington Palace. Since their semester is set to end on Thursday, March 26, they’ll only have a few days of homeschooling before the new semester begins.

“In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times.”

The decision to offer remote learning to students at Thomas’s Battersea comes just a few weeks after the educational facility revealed they were testing students for coronavirus.

“Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms,” they said in a statement on Thursday, February 27. “We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results.”

