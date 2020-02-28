Oh no! A few students at Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s Thomas’s Battersea school have been suspected of having Coronavirus. A spokesperson for the educational facility released a statement about what has been going on on Thursday, February 27.

“Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms,” it read. “We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results.”

Shutterstock

In the fall of 2019, Princess Charlotte started her first year at the London school. Since her brother has already been there for three years, he’s been showing his little sister the ropes.

“George, 6, is over the moon that Charlotte, 4, is attending his school,” a friend of the royal family told Closer Weekly in September 2019. “Despite their different personalities, they are very close. George is extremely proud of Charlotte and loves to show her off.”

At Thomas’s Battersea, the two siblings have been taking different classes. “George is a curious child whose favorite subjects are geography, English and history,” the friend revealed. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s daughter is more drawn to the performance arts. “She loves dancing and is already talking about wanting the lead in the school’s Christmas play,” the insider added.

Shutterstock

We have no doubt Charlotte will become quite the star! At her last school, Willcocks Nursery, the tiny royal was “very popular,” a separate source told Closer. “She has a strong personality and is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way … Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence.”

Hopefully, the Coronavirus stays far away from these royal kids and everyone else at their school!