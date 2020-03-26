Exactly what we needed. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the sweetest video of kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis applauding workers all around the world amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other National Health Serivce (NHS) staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the royal couple captioned a video of 6-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte and Louis, 13 months, showing their gratitude by clapping and smiling.

Along with the quick clip of the royal kiddos and the heartwarming message, Kate, 38, and William, 37, added the sweet hashtags, “#ClapForOurCarers,” “#ClapForCarers,” “#ThankYouNHS,” and “#ClapForNHS” at the end of their post. Aww!

Fans were blown away by the Cambridge family’s touching tribute as they flooded the post’s comments section. “That is beautiful! Stay safe little ones!” one user wrote, while another echoed, “This is the cutest thing ever!” A third fan gushed, “Thank you the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for teaching your children how they are able to have a positive impact.”

Ever since a spokesperson for George and Charlotte‘s Thomas’s Battersea school in London announced on March 18 that the institution would be offering remote learning for students amid coronavirus, royal admirers have been wondering how the duke and duchess are keeping their kiddos safe.

“William and Kate are taking precautions by isolating George and Charlotte from other children,” a royal insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly on March 23. “The kids are missing their friends and keep asking after them, but at least they have each other … and now Louis’ a bit older, they include him in their play sessions and games, too.”

However, the source noted “it’s taking a while to adjust, considering George and Charlotte are being taught through online classes. “Kate doesn’t usually allow the kids to use iPads, computers and other electronics,” the source explained, adding the brunette beauty is worried her kiddos will get distracted. “She and William even limit their TV time … but when it comes to running quality online education, St. Thomas’ is up there with the best.”

Although Kate and William — who tied the knot in April 2011 — are used to being at their home at Kensington Palace, the insider revealed they relocated to their country home for the time being.

“Kate and William went to [country home] Anmer Hall early after [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson put the U.K. on lockdown. The kids are being homeschooled from there,” the source dished. “They’ll be residing at Anmer until after Easter (at least). Kate and William may have to take a couple of trips at London for work but Anmer will be their main base and the kids will stay there.”

We know Kate and Will are doing all they can to keep George, Charlotte and Louis safe!

