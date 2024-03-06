Princes and princesses are things of fairy tales and Kate Middleton and Prince William’s house could come straight from one of those magical stories. On April 29, 2011, William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London, England. Since then, the couple has lived in a few different homes, but where do Kate and William live now?

Where ​Do Kate Middleton and Prince William Live in 2024?

Kate and William live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The pair moved there in the summer of 2022 so they could be closer to where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend school at Lambrook. It’s within walking distance of Windsor Castle, as well. The house is painted a whimsical pink and features a modest four bedrooms. The interior of the home hasn’t been viewable by the public aside from one room seen in the background of one of William’s video calls. However, the master bedroom is said to feature golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations that were procured from a 19th century royal yacht.

Kate and William aren’t the first royals to call the cottage home. The house was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide and Queen Victoria often visited there.

Where Was the First Place Kate Middleton and Prince William Lived?

After Kate and William said, “I do,” they moved into a cottage on the ​Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey in Wales due to the prince being stationed there as a search and rescue pilot. The couple lived in the four bedroom farmhouse and paid £750 per month in rent to Lord and Lady Meyrick who own the property.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

While the home’s privacy was one of the initial allures of the home, Kate once said that she felt lonely while living there.

“I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey,” Kate said during a visit to a children’s center in Cardiff in 2020. “It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn’t have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I’d had a center like this at a certain time.”

Where Else Have Kate Middleton and Prince William Lived?

Between their time at Anglesey and Adelaide Cottage, Kate and William have called two other places home. In 2015, William began working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2015 as a full-time pilot. It was then that Kate, William, George and Charlotte moved to Amner Hall in Norfolk. The house was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Since moving out, the family still spends some weekends and holidays in the 10-bedroom home.

In 2017, Kate and William moved once again and this time they headed to Kensington Palace in Apartment 1A. While some might associate the word apartment with a smaller space, Apartment 1A boasts four stories, three bedrooms, two nurseries and five reception rooms.