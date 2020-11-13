Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) have been giving more glimpses than ever inside their two gorgeous homes. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in their permanent residence at Kensington Palace, but they also have a second home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

William and Kate have resided in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace since June 2011. The lovebirds were previously living at Clarence House with William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, but that all changed after the two tied the knot in April 2011.

The royal hunk and his stunning wife’s abode is just as lavish as you would imagine. The property, which is located in London, features a four-story home with 20 rooms, including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, multiple dressing rooms, a nursery and living quarters for their staff.

The royal pair often use their home to host events, but it’s also the perfect place to raise their kids. William and Kate’s abode has more than enough room for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to run around and play. The tots just have to keep an eye out for all the expensive decor and family mementos!

As for their home in Norfolk, William and Kate were gifted the country house by Queen Elizabeth after they married almost a decade ago. The dwelling is located on the property on the royal monarch’s Sandringham estate.

The duo’s space at Anmer Hall is fitted with three stories and enough bedrooms for their big family and staff. William and Kate used to spend a ton of time in Norfolk when he worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

Nowadays, the doting mom and dad often split their time between their two households, with visits to Anmer Hall around the holidays and for summer break. But they made Norfolk their full-time place when they were quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“William and Kate are taking precautions by isolating George and Charlotte from other children. The kids are missing their friends and keep asking after them, but at least they have each other,” a royal insider told Closer Weekly in March 2020. “And now that Louis is a bit older, they include him in their play sessions and games too.”

The famous family has since returned to Kensington Palace, but we bet they can’t wait to visit Norfolk again!

