Champagne, a five-course feast and a red velvet cake were the centerpieces of the early celebration of Duchess Kate‘s 38th birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, recently hosted their closest friends and family at a weekend party at their country estate, Anmer Hall.

Guests, including Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole, began arriving on January 4. “During the day the group enjoyed outdoor activities — long walks in the countryside and shooting,” a royal family insider — who revealed that all the merrymakers were longtime pals of the pair — tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “They spent hours reminiscing and laughing about the old times.”

William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, even dropped by to wish the birthday girl well.

That evening, after Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, went to bed, the grownups dressed in black tie to enjoy a celebratory meal. “Everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and gave Kate gifts,” the insider added. “Champagne and wine flowed throughout the evening — they even played a couple drinking games. There were quite a few hangovers the following day at church!”

As for what Kate’s kiddos got her, they decided to keep things simple and sentimental. “George, Charlotte and Louis are creating a new ‘kids’ vegetable garden at Anmer for their mom’s birthday — as a gift, with the help of William, of course,” another source told Closer ahead of Kate’s special day on January 9. “The children have already chosen their own seeds and plants.”

But that wasn’t all! “They’ve also picked out their favorite photographs and put together a collage, which they’ll give to Kate on her birthday,” the source continued. “While this has become somewhat of a family tradition, it’ll be slightly different this year — it contains photos which George and Charlotte have taken themselves!”

The duke, on the other hand, opted to get Kate something so meaningful that she would be left stunned. “William has splashed out on [Kate],” the insider dished. “He wants to make this birthday super special and is surprising her with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching necklace.”

