Look how he’s grown! Prince Louis‘ portraits in honor of his fourth birthday have been released and he is so handsome! The youngest child of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton looked adorable in snapshots taken by his amateur photographer mom, which were released on Friday, April 22, one day ahead of Louis’ birthday.

Courtesy of The Duchess of Cambridge

In the two photos, outdoors-loving Louis is seen at the beach in Norfolk, England, getting ready to race across the sand in one shot, while standing behind some seagrass in the other. He’s wearing a gray sweater with stars across the front over a plaid shirt, along with green shorts.

Last year’s birthday portrait showed a casually dressed Louis on a red bike, getting ready to head out on his first day of pre-school at the Willcocks Nursery School in London. He had a huge smile on his face as he was off and ready to make the big step in life. Kate, 40, has made it an annual tradition to take the intimate snapshots of her children that are released to the public in honor of their birthdays.

Courtesy of The Duchess of Cambridge

The young royal had grown so much from his 2020 birthday photos, where he was still a playful toddler. Taken after the COVID-19 lockdowns began, the series of snapshots were taken as he did hand paintings featuring a rainbow of colors. It was in honor of rainbows being the U.K.’s National Health Service symbol of hope during the pandemic, and Louis holding up his paint covered hands while showing his sweet, toothy grin melted hearts during such a tough time.

Unlike his older siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, Louis has not made any public appearances with his family during the past year. So, it was a thrill for royal watchers to see how much he had changed since April 2021. George and Charlotte recently accompanied their parents to Prince Phillip’s service of remembrance on March 29 at Westminster Abbey, as well as attending Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor with William and Kate on April 17.

While Louis hasn’t been in the public eye during the past year, his parents have gushed about what a firecracker their youngest child is. When Kate made her first appearance after being named patron of the English Rugby Football Union, she described how all her children enjoy the sport, and that Louis was a little too enthusiastic.

“They’re all enjoying it. Louis is kamikaze. We’re worrying about when he gets older, he’ll be in the middle of everything,” she revealed during an England Rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium on February 2.

William shared in October 2021 how their son loves the great outdoors like his nature-loving parents. “Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time. He lives outside,” the future king told the BBC.