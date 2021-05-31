Family means everything to Prince William and wife Duchess Kate (née Middleton). Throughout their 10-year marriage, the couple has often shared how much love and respect they have for each other. They have also provided plenty of adorable quotes about how much they cherish life at home with their three precious children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The college sweethearts married on April 29, 2011, after nearly eight years of dating. Within two years, they welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013. Two years later the couple added a daughter, Princess Charlotte. They rounded out their family in April 2018 with the birth of their second son, Prince Louis.

Whether it be in front of a large crowd at an event, a televised interview or even just speaking one-on-one with fans during royal visits, William and Kate have provided wonderful nuggets about their life together, as well as what each of their children are like.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the joys and hardships of homeschooling their children during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” the royal dad joked with other fellow parents during a Zoom call that appeared on the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health.

He added that playing teacher to George and Charlotte was quite trying. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the math questions at home,” he divulged. “The challenges of lockdown, hey!”

Kate admitted that she loved being able to spend so much time with her children during quarantine, but that it was exhausting at times as the kids had so much energy. “I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained to the BBC in April 2020. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

Of course, the couple has had plenty of adoring words about each other throughout their marriage. When a fan told William that she loved his wife Kate during a visit to Galway, Ireland, in March 2020, the Duke responded, “I do too. Nice of you to say so.” Swoon!

Kate has gushed about how William tried to “impress” her with his cooking skills as college sweethearts during the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas holiday special in 2020.

“He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary,” Kate confided to host Mary Berry about Great Britain’s future king.

The Duchess then explained how the former Great British Baking Show host’s name played a major milestone in the life of her youngest child. ‘“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” she adorably shared.

“And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry’… So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

Whether it’s how much Louis loves to cuddle, to how much George hates his homework, or how Charlotte is very ladylike, William and Kate have given royal fans some precious insights about their life as parents and as a couple.

